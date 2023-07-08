A lavish party in the most beautiful district of Linz

It is the mother of all Linz street festivals and this year once again drew crowds of visitors to the narrow shopping and dining area. When walking, it was difficult to keep track of things, life was pulsating on every corner and in many courtyards, people were grilling, serving and selling. The eleventh edition of the Herrenstrassenfest not only had an extraordinary program to offer – the stages belonged mainly to women this year – in contrast to the previous year the weather also played along. “I’m fine, everyone’s fine. And you can just tell that life is on Herrenstrasse,” summed up co-organiser Anita Katzengruber in the OÖN interview.

At Café Valdés there was paella on a grand scale. Image: Antonio Bayer The singer-songwriter “Frau Tomani” Image: OÖN/Diabl

celebrate together

The participating clubs, bars and businesses are too many to list. What is new is that many companies from the upper floors have also actively participated, such as the IT company “X-Net” or, after a few years’ break, “Kern Engineering Careers”. With more than a dozen music acts, there was something for everyone – from the children’s choir of the English Play School to the “window concert” by singer-songwriter Pia Denz to soul on the Posthof stage.

Jazz at the summer resort of the Rotary Club Linz-Schlossberg in the Bischofshof Photo: OÖN/Diabl

“Celebrating together, having fun and the community – that’s Herrenstrasse,” says Michaela Walchshofer, who has been there from the start as the owner of the “Alte Metzgerei”, describing the special flair.

