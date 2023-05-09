A leader or a provocateur? – news

By Aura Isabel Olano Correa

From the first school years, in a subject called “civics” that apparently disappeared from the academic curriculum, the teachers insisted that the President of the Republic symbolizes or represents national unity, which does not refer, properly speaking, to a electoral coalition or the name of any entity. No. National unity is achieved through a real and intelligent leadership of a Head of State, who has the responsibility of calmly, but surely, leading a Nation towards goals of social, economic, political, environmental and even progress. spiritual.

Who leads a nation, must make the changes that are required, with prior knowledge of the community and agreement with its different political, union, civic representatives, etc. In a democracy like ours, there must necessarily be checks and balances.

Successful leadership allows transformations to be carried out in a concerted manner, not at the whim of the ruler, as President Gustavo Petro claims, who comes out onto the already famous balcony with threatening gestures and words, if the Congress of the Republic does not approve, in a manner genuflects, the reforms he is proposing, on pain of calling for a popular insurrection, as the country recently suffered, a revolt led by the so-called “front line”, for which he demands that the judges of the Republic release their members, regardless of the crimes committed, in addition to usurping functions of the judicial branch.

By the way, the Supreme Court of Justice had to remind President Petro that in Colombia there is a separation of powers and, therefore, he is not the head of the Attorney General of the Nation, that he belongs to the judicial branch and that he has the rank of magistrate. This has been a scandal that transcended our national borders and did not leave a good standing for the head of state who led such a scuffle with prosecutor Barbosa, who is also ready for quarrelsome action.

A terrible example for a convulsed country like ours, which needs sympathy from its rulers and other authorities. How can President Petro speak of “Total Peace” if his actions, language and non-verbal communication contain very high doses of warmongering? How can it be understood that someone who should represent national unity goes out to inflame the people, summoning them to the streets if their authoritarian wishes are not fulfilled?

That President Petro talks about revolution worries many citizens because of the connotation it has, given his past and the recent so-called ‘social outbreak’. He, more than anyone, for being the leader of the Nation, must measure his words, because it is well said that words are so powerful that through them you can create or destroy.

The effect of his authoritarian impetus, exacerbated in recent days by the election of the general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, regardless of union autonomy, a position for which he had a candidate, which is why he had requested the change of the previous manager of that Federation ; the dismissal of seven of his ministers; the disqualifications of the opponents of the health reform, the critics of certain articles of the National Development Plan and having allowed the Cric Indigenous Guard to pressure its approval, among other mistakes, upon his short arrival on the throne of Bolívar, they are taking their toll.

It is incredible that after the diatribe from the famous balcony, against the yoke and slavery of the Spanish crown to the American peoples, on the eve of his trip, including a state visit, he allowed himself to be decorated by the King of Spain with the necklace, precisely, of Isabel la Católica. This historical incongruity of President Petro is not understood, who, by way of “rebellion”, supposedly did not wear a tailcoat, because it is an elitist garment, when that tuxedo uniforms the attendees.

All these false starts are reflected in the polls, in the most recent, the disapproval of his management is 61% and with approval of only 30%. These are not positive results for a government determined to change, but we do not know to what port that change will lead Colombians.