Sudani Net:

The leaked version of the political agreement revealed that the civil and military parties agreed on 24 months to be the period of the civil transitional government. The agreement also included precise details about the government’s tasks, divisions, and protocols related to the five issues that were carried over from the framework agreement.

On Sunday, according to the following day, the parties to the political process received the final draft agreement from the Comte Committee to draft it, and it is expected that they will express their observations on the text by next Wednesday, in preparation for drafting the final draft and signing it on the first of April, according to the time matrix agreed upon earlier.

Reliable sources said, according to “Sudan Tribune,” that the draft did not resolve the restructuring of the sovereign authority by keeping a sovereign council or a head of state, and stated that the matter would be agreed upon during the next two days and included in the final draft.

And it reported that three members of the current Sovereignty Council appointed under the Juba Agreement will determine their positions after resolving the issue of the head of state.

The draft did not specify the final number of members of the Legislative Council, and only referred to its composition from 150-300 members.

The agreement provided for the formation of 25% of the seats in the Legislative Council for the parties to the peace process, and 75% to be named by the political, civil, and professional forces that signed the final political agreement and the resistance committees.

The agreement stipulated the establishment of transparent procedures for appointment, taking into account age, regional and group representation, people with disabilities and minorities, provided that the Legislative Council assumes its duties as soon as its members are selected.

The tasks of the Legislative Council, according to the text, include monitoring the performance of the government and the right to withdraw confidence from the Council of Ministers and its president or any of its members, in addition to enacting laws and legislation related to the tasks of the transitional period, freedoms and democratic transformation, in addition to approving international and regional agreements and treaties and loans, provided that the term of the Legislative Council ends with a session The first meeting of the elected council.

The agreement specified the members of the Council of Ministers with 26 ministers, stipulating that their appointment be qualified and qualified, and that their age should not be less than 25 years.

The draft agreement included the issues of security and military reform, the peace agreement and the dismantling of the June 30 regime, in addition to the eastern crisis and transitional justice, which are the five issues that were discussed separately through five workshops held during the last three months.

The agreement stipulated the importance of security reform in a way that leads to a unified professional army that distances itself from politics. It also prohibited regular forces from engaging in commercial and investment activities, except for those related to military manufacturing and military missions, provided that this is subject to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

The agreement emphasized the subordination of the Rapid Support Forces to the Armed Forces, whose tasks and objectives are determined in accordance with the law, and that the head of state be the supreme commander of the Rapid Support Forces, provided that these forces are integrated into the army through the process of security and military reform according to a specific period of time.

Download the Sudani Net application for Android phones

Click here and join the safe Sudanese Net group on WhatsApp .. a group that takes into account the privacy of your contact data, and no member can know the rest of the members or communicate with them

Click here to join our group on WhatsApp (31)

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

Click here to join our Telegram channel

Follow us on “Google News”

The post A leaked document reveals the remainder of the transitional period and details of its tasks… Get to know it appeared first on Sudani Net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

