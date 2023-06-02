Home » A lesson on the euro, 20 years later
The changeover from the lira to the euro, the advantages of the single currency, the technical and security features of banknotes and the presentation of the results of a recent study (SPACE), published on 20 December 2022, on the use of cash in the euro area euro and notes on the digital euro. These are the ingredients of the tenth and final round of the webinar cycle Lessons of Europe 2023which will take place onJune 8th. The initiative’s reference design is part of the Europe Direct Information Center – 2023 Action Plan.

Over the past ten years the cycle Lessons from Europe (a format created by the University of Siena), has sought to contribute to the knowledge of European institutions and policies in order to encourage the dissemination of information and the use, by the citizen, of the opportunities offered by the European Union. In this period of difficulty and uncertainty linked to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, it is even more important to know how the European Union is moving, understanding what resources it has introduced to deal with recent crises at various levels (health, economic, social and financial) and thus try to be more aware of the impact that an appropriate use of these funds and instruments can have.

The course is aimed at all those who want to approach the issues of the European Union regardless of the type of cultural training or profession.

The 2023 edition provided for the organization of 10 webinars on topics related to “European Commission Work Plan for 2023”. In particular, the following topics were dealt with: enlargement and the European political community, European citizenship, equality, rights and values, the European climate pact, young people and new skills needs and European funding.

Program and registration (by 7 June at 11.00 pm)

The 2023 edition of the cycle resumes the collaboration between the Europe Direct Rome Innovation Center, operating at Formez PA, the Europe Direct Center of the University of Siena, the Europe Direct Center of Trapani Sicily, the Europe Direct Chieti Center and the Europe Direct Center Verona.

