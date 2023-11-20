A lifetime of work in the center of Medellín

In the 30 years of Corpocentro, Jaime Arango Uribe and Carlos Restrepo Mesa, founding members of the Corporation, received a tribute for their selfless work in this area of ​​the city.

Carlos Arturo Restrepo.

“Corpocentro has been a fundamental part of my life” Carlos Arturo Restrepo.

From the Miraflores neighborhood to the Junín race, Don Carlos Arturo Restrepo’s family went down to walk the child in a stroller. They took him to Parque Bolívar and that was the greatest gift for the little one every weekend in Medellín in the 40s. “There the high of the city with the children and grandchildren in very nice strollers,” he remembers.

Now older, young Carlos, a student at the UPB school, located on Juanambú Street, went on foot to the El Deportista store, owned by his family and which had its headquarters on Colombia Street with Palacé Street, one side of Berrío Park. At 18 he got married and very soon went to live in the apartment where he still lives, on Sucre Street before reaching Maracaibo Street. Don Carlos can say then that he has spent a lifetime in the center. It is his home and his workplace.

For 58 years Don Carlos was in charge of El Deportista, now located in Junín on Avenida La Playa. “On December 24th I closed at 10 at night because the customers wouldn’t let me close earlier, they practically knocked down my door. The next day I went to Ayapel with my wife and on the 26th I returned to take inventory. All my life I have seen the center of Medellín grow.”

He remembers with nostalgia how the stores in Junín, from La Playa to Caracas Street, were the most renowned in the city, until the boom in shopping centers changed the environment of the sector and the commercial sense of the entire area. . That motivated him to work to recover the sector. “I received a call from Mayor William Jaramillo and we brought 400 street vendors to energize the area, the problem is that it was only for Christmas and they ended up staying. I couldn’t even enter the warehouse. That made me decide to work downtown from Junín. We met with Luis Alfredo Ramos, mayor of Medellín in 1993 and founded Corpocentro.”

By convincing merchants and shopping centers like Camino Real, of which Don Carlos is part of its board of directors, they managed to have the contributions to get the Corpocentro project off the ground. Although they lived through difficult times when merchants left the center, thanks to the support of the Chamber of Commerce and their own knowledge, they kept the corporation afloat, with some notable achievements, such as recovering Casa Barrientos, one of the most emblematic residences in the center. . They also managed to recover the Lido Theater and the management manual for the center of Medellín. “What Junín is today is also due to the work we did in Corpocentro.”

For Don Carlos, the best thing about working with Corpocentro is the enthusiasm that people and companies bring to their work to return the center to the meeting point of the city, the representative area, the area of ​​display, the reference of Medellín. “Today Corpocentro is felt, it is in all the center’s activities. This tribute is the recognition and reward of something that has been part of my life, Corpocentro. And I ask God to give me life to see the center completely recovered,” he concludes with a broken voice.

Jaime Arango Uribe.

“Corpocentro is the result of teamwork” Jaime Arango.

“Juniniar” is the term that Don Jaime Arango remembers most when asked about his most distant memories of the center of Medellín. That and the ice creams that he ate with delight in Parque Bolívar, especially on Sundays in the company of his parents.

Bigger, Don Jaime would return to the center to make it his workplace to this day. A little more than half a century ago he left the Sears warehouse to found Sandiego, the first shopping center in Colombia, located exactly where commune 10 begins in the south.

While in the presidency of Sandiego, he also began to work, not only in the center but throughout the center of Medellín. “Someone told me 30 years ago: Jaime, we have a group of merchants who want to do something for the center, come to work for us, and that’s how we founded Corpocentro, in the company of a great friend of mine, Carlos Restrepo, at that time. owner of The House of the Child and the Sportsman.”

Don Jaime remembers that the first tasks that Corpocentro did was to speak with the police, the office secretaries and the mayors of the moment, seeking to bring order and security especially to the commercial area of ​​Junín, the busiest at that time in the center of Medellín . The first thing was to organize the street vendors and implement security and confidence in the visitors. “To convince merchants to become part of Corpocentro, we told them that we were the Corporation that had a direct line with the mayor’s office and that we were going to help them have better working conditions.”

Don Jaime does not remember bad times “Perhaps difficult, but not bad,” he clarifies. “We have always had very good relations with the people in charge.” Projects that marked the history of Corpocentro, such as the Center-Guide, come to his memory. “We were the first in Colombia to release a map that would guide people to different location points in the center. At first it was difficult to convince merchants to participate, but we managed to sell it and the success has been such that even today we continue to release and update it,” he says.

The work with the Police and other security agencies has been for him the greatest work that Corpocentro has done for the well-being of commune 10. He says that the best thing about working in the corporation is the unity and camaraderie, both of the board and of the staff. Today Don Jaime continues to ask questions about the center. “A few days ago I asked a question: What are the platforms in the city centers for? I see more carts than people walking… And they haven’t answered it.”

Don Jaime says with pride that he has lived in the center for 51 years, because the Sandiego Shopping Center is part of commune 10. He says that Corpocentro will continue to be an important entity in the future thanks to the management that has been given to the relationship of the ecosystem between merchants. government and individuals. “It is something very well carried out and that has to bear fruit if we want to see the center as in the great times of Junín. We feel very satisfied because this is a team effort, here we have all worked equally, we have excellent relations with the governments and we are moving forward,” he concludes with satisfaction.

