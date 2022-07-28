Home News A long applause for Elena, a volunteer who died in Prepotto: the exit of the coffin from the Cathedral of Cividale
A long applause for Elena, a volunteer who died in Prepotto: the exit of the coffin from the Cathedral of Cividale

A long applause for Elena, a volunteer who died in Prepotto: the exit of the coffin from the Cathedral of Cividale

A church “full of many colors, those of the uniforms of the Civil Protection and the Police”, (as noted by the Deputy Head of the National Pc Department, Immacolata Postiglione), on Thursday 28 July, gave its last farewell to Elena Lo Duca, fifty-six year old coordinator of the Prepotto’s PC team, who died on 21 July while engaged in extinguishing a fire. City mourning and flags at half mast in Cividale, where the assistant chief of the police worked, and in Prepotto, where she lived with her husband Gianluca and daughter Jessica. At the exit of the coffin from the church two thunderous applause, which lasted eternal seconds. And the greeting of those mermaids that have accompanied Elena’s days for so long.
