Home News A long march on a menu in Settimo Vittone, also from Umbria for the 20th edition
News

A long march on a menu in Settimo Vittone, also from Umbria for the 20th edition

by admin
A long march on a menu in Settimo Vittone, also from Umbria for the 20th edition

A march along a menu

A flood of people poured out in perfect order first on the spectacular plateau of the Turna and then on the heights of the town where the welcoming and well-equipped refreshment points had been set up.

SEVENTH VICTON. Not even the weekly organizers of the long march a menu, they imagined that the twentieth anniversary of the food and wine event would be such a great success, certified already a few days before the event, when they were forced to close reservations, as there was no more space available. And in fact many have gathered on the occasion of this a food and wine walk among landscapes, suggestive views, music and lots of joy, a non-competitive walk with as many stages as the courses of a complete zero-kilometer menu.

A flood of people poured out in perfect order first on the spectacular plateau of the Turna and then on the heights of the town where the welcoming and well-equipped refreshment points had been set up. A widespread organization, and with attention to the smallest details, that put in place by the Vittoria Philharmonic together with the municipal administration, the Pro loco, the Alpine Group, the Molino Lingarda and Lido della rane clubs, the Octava association and the committee of Montestrutto hamlet. The notoriety achieved over the years by the march brought together groups from other regions, such as Lombardy and Liguria and even from Umbria, to Settimo Vittone. Among the participants queuing to access the distribution of the various specialties proposed in the sign of the rediscovery of rural cuisine, new friendships were born and others consolidated. Spontaneous groups born right there and then sang popular and mountain songs, while on the notes of the local fanfare and that of Issime, dance steps were improvised.

Paola Jon, president of the Vittoria Philharmonic, said: «Unlike in other years, this time people stopped for a long time in the various refreshment points before resuming their journey towards the other stages, as if they wanted to fully and fully enjoy those moments. Among the guests there were organizers of events similar to our march who, in addition to congratulating us, took advantage of the opportunity to advertise their events ». Finally, President Jon underlined the precious collaboration offered by the families of the town, both those linked in some way to the philharmonic, and others.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  New virus strain Omi Keron ordered many countries to issue travel restrictions

You may also like

Monza Grand Prix, Dutch fans try to build...

Navigating China丨Concentrating on the Heart and Casting the...

Netnet protects seedlings to help grow, Hangzhou launches...

Pavone, new rooms for the library: more books...

Festive market supply is sufficient and prices are...

Weather forecast, sunny weekend but with some thunderstorms

New vaccines, what you need to know in...

General Piasente honorary citizen of Salerano

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Daniel Biavaschi, who is the far-right militant who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy