A flood of people poured out in perfect order first on the spectacular plateau of the Turna and then on the heights of the town where the welcoming and well-equipped refreshment points had been set up.

SEVENTH VICTON. Not even the weekly organizers of the long march a menu, they imagined that the twentieth anniversary of the food and wine event would be such a great success, certified already a few days before the event, when they were forced to close reservations, as there was no more space available. And in fact many have gathered on the occasion of this a food and wine walk among landscapes, suggestive views, music and lots of joy, a non-competitive walk with as many stages as the courses of a complete zero-kilometer menu.

A flood of people poured out in perfect order first on the spectacular plateau of the Turna and then on the heights of the town where the welcoming and well-equipped refreshment points had been set up. A widespread organization, and with attention to the smallest details, that put in place by the Vittoria Philharmonic together with the municipal administration, the Pro loco, the Alpine Group, the Molino Lingarda and Lido della rane clubs, the Octava association and the committee of Montestrutto hamlet. The notoriety achieved over the years by the march brought together groups from other regions, such as Lombardy and Liguria and even from Umbria, to Settimo Vittone. Among the participants queuing to access the distribution of the various specialties proposed in the sign of the rediscovery of rural cuisine, new friendships were born and others consolidated. Spontaneous groups born right there and then sang popular and mountain songs, while on the notes of the local fanfare and that of Issime, dance steps were improvised.

Paola Jon, president of the Vittoria Philharmonic, said: «Unlike in other years, this time people stopped for a long time in the various refreshment points before resuming their journey towards the other stages, as if they wanted to fully and fully enjoy those moments. Among the guests there were organizers of events similar to our march who, in addition to congratulating us, took advantage of the opportunity to advertise their events ». Finally, President Jon underlined the precious collaboration offered by the families of the town, both those linked in some way to the philharmonic, and others.