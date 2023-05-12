A look from the academy

As a rule, academics do not usually meddle in political issues, simply because they are such thorny and sensitive issues that the majority do not like, and also respecting that one imparts knowledge that must be related to the right to discern and plurality of thought, but On this occasion I must make an analysis of the political situation of the country, which puts us between a rock and a hard place, when it comes to learning taking into account such important issues, such as regulations, transparency, objectivity, control, respect for institutions, compliance with the constitution and the law, but above all when compliance with democracy is imparted.

Let’s start then with what I have called the rock and the hard place in the knowledge imparted from the academy and what we are experiencing with the new government, where the arguments of the teachers against the critical, analytical student are running out, after seeing contrary situations to the knowledge imparted, that is, how it can be disputed when a student states that to hold public office it is not necessary to meet the requirements, nor does it matter if they have a disciplinary or fiscal record or if, on the contrary, they are being sought by the justice of other countries, or even more so, when the penal code begins to be discussed in a master class, where today the right of the offender prevails more than that of the victim, or when it is reflected that committing a crime is the road to success…well, then, one thing is what is taught and another is what future professionals are seeing in our country,,, due to many arguments and explanations from the teacher, there will always be doubt, gaining strength: “From saying to done there is a long way”.

How to base the knowledge that is imparted in a chair of finance and public budget, when the essence is that the student learns that public resources are sacred and that the most efficient way to reduce the needs of the communities is austerity in spending, the transparency of the execution of the resources and the control of the same… when you see the waste of the budget, the use of unnecessary expenses just to please the desires of prominence and not only that, the unpleasant news of the investigations of a high official of the government of change, involved in serious cases of corruption, as if it were a story of Robin Hood, who stole from the rich to take away the poor.

Today’s pedagogical strategy is based on the fact that the professional is prepared to create employment and not to look for it, with the ambition of growth in the economy of our country and therefore of their own, but how can this strategy be achieved when doing The company is more difficult every day, with the amount of taxes that must be paid, discouraging the entrepreneurship of the young, this is the auscultation when one as a teacher encourages the student to enter the business field….on this side, the change expected by all is not seen either .

The Social State of Law, the organic structure of the State and the independence and autonomy of powers, are fundamental issues in a chair of constitutional law, dictated by magistrates, judges, prosecutors, who have all the knowledge, experience and expertise in the matter… and then we see that within the panorama of the new government, it is intended to show that only the head of state is for all branches of public power, tearing the constitutional mandate to shreds and putting the knowledge imparted by the leaders between a rock and a hard place. teachers, where it is clearly seen that theory is one thing and practice applied by a government is another.

Reflections like these, it is the feeling of those of us who impart knowledge, turning away from whether or not we are friends of the Government, it is simply a look from the academy.

By: Emiliano Piedrahita Porras