A love at the bottom of the sea, Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff protagonists of a rom com on Rai 1

Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff are the protagonists of a new rom com aired tonight on Rai 1 in the first TV: A love at the bottom of the sea is set in Hawaii.

The search for a lost ring will also allow you to find the love for the young protagonist of A love under the seaa rom com with an evocative setting for the summer holidays and which airs on Rai 1 on TV this evening, Wednesday 5 July 2023. Continues the cycle of romantic films promoted by the main network of Viale Mazzini and destined for its Wednesday evening. This time it’s up to Hunter King e Beau Mirchoff entertain the most romantic audience.

Love at the Bottom of the Sea: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

A love at the bottom of the sea, the plot of the rom com on Rai 1

Titled in the original language Hidden Gems, Love at the Bottom of the Sea is a romantic comedy directed by Maclain Nelson. The protagonist is a woman named Addie, who will soon have to support her sister on a particularly important day: her wedding. Arrived in Hawaii for the aforementioned wedding, where she figures as bridesmaid, Addie makes a mistake. She participates in a paddleboard yoga session in the water and does not realize that she has lost her grandmother’s ring which she proudly displays on her finger. In a panic, she asks the diving instructor about the place Jack to help her find it, but it won’t be an easy task. But this new mission will allow Jack and Addie to spend more time than expected together and both will discover that they are not so different after all. Jack is by nature a lonely boy, but Addie is stubborn and she wants to recover the family heirloom at any cost. In addition, she is also a skilled diver with a lot of qualifications. Some time ago, in fact, she dreamed of approaching marine sciences, but then she changed her ways. The two enter into an agreement convenient to both parties. Jack will help Addie guiding her in the enterprise and showing her the wonders of the island. And the more they spend time together, admiring romantic glimpses, the more something profound and mysterious will blossom between the two, a bit like the ocean.

A love under the sea has how location le Hawaiiwhere it was actually filmed. In the US, the romantic comedy aired on Hallmark. Hunter King, the protagonist, is best known to the audience of The fever of love. Beau Mirchoff, on the other hand, is a little more popular in Italy too and it is above all thanks to Diary of a nerd superstar.

