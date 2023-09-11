A magnitude 4 earthquake was recorded in Güiria, Sucre state

Through social networks, the population of Güiria in the state of Sucre reported the tremor.

The earthquake was recorded in the state of Sucre.

This Sunday an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale occurred in the state Sucre.

The Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvisis) reported the seismic movement with its epicenter 12 kilometers northeast of Güiria, Sucre state.

According to the report from the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research, disseminated on the social network X, the earthquake occurred at 7:34 in the morning.

