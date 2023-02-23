A 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tajikistan, and the operation of some passenger trains on the Xinjiang Southern Xinjiang Railway was affected

The CCTV news client reported that the China Earthquake Network officially determined that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in Tajikistan at 8:37 on February 23, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, about 82 kilometers away from the border of my country. The average altitude within 5 kilometers of the epicenter is about 4655 meters.

After the earthquake, the Xinjiang Railway Department launched an earthquake emergency plan and urgently stopped passenger trains running on the Aksu-Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang Railway. At present, the railway department has organized relevant personnel to rush to the scene to conduct a comprehensive inspection of lines, bridges, tunnels, and signal equipment. As of 9:30, the affected trains are: Urumqi to Tumshuke K9776; Urumqi to Alar K9782; Urumqi to Kashi T4362; Urumqi to Hotan 7556; Urumqi to Hotan K6726; Urumqi to Kashi Z6516 Times; Urumqi to Hotan K6746 times; Urumqi to Hotan Y962 times; Urumqi to Hotan T9526 times; Hotan to Urumqi K6728 times.