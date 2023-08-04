A man accused of drugging his wife and forcing her to prostitute herself in Valledupar goes to jail

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation managed to have a judge with guarantee control functions send Yelvis David Jiménez Campo to jail, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

According to the information provided by the victim, his former sentimental partner, the events occurred on May 19, when he arrived at his residence in the El Rocío neighborhood of Valledupar, being approached by the attacker, who, apparently, under intimidation and physical assaults would have forced her to go to her house in order to talk.

According to the investigation, while at the site, the man would have uttered insults and tried to injure her arm with a sharp weapon, in the same way, after a while they leave the place, but again under summons with a stone, he insists that they must remain silent, otherwise he would kill her.

A second attack occurred on May 27, when the perpetrator, using force and given the woman’s refusal to agree to the request to return with him, hit her on different parts of the head, at the same time as with a bottle glass threatens to kill her.

The victim announced that, during the time she lived with Jiménez Campo, she had been forced to consume drugs and prostitute herself, having to hand over the money resulting from that activity.

The capture of the implicated was carried out by agents of the Sijín of the National Police in the capital of Cesar.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN