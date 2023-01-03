A man was injured in the late morning of Tuesday 3 January following a fall on the ski slopes, Di Prampero slope, in the Tarvisiano area.

After a call for help reached Nue112, the operators of the first level center transferred the call to the Sores operations room.

The nurses sent the ambulance to the scene. The man was taken care of by the health team and transported by flight, in yellow code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine. He suffered facial trauma. On-site piste rescue.

And a woman of about 50 was rescued after falling on the ski slopes of Sappada. The woman, who suffered a serious injury to her arm, was transported by ambulance to the Tolmezzo hospital in yellow code.