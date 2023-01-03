Home News A man and a woman are injured on the ski slopes
News

A man and a woman are injured on the ski slopes

by admin
A man and a woman are injured on the ski slopes

A man was injured in the late morning of Tuesday 3 January following a fall on the ski slopes, Di Prampero slope, in the Tarvisiano area.

After a call for help reached Nue112, the operators of the first level center transferred the call to the Sores operations room.

The nurses sent the ambulance to the scene. The man was taken care of by the health team and transported by flight, in yellow code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine. He suffered facial trauma. On-site piste rescue.

And a woman of about 50 was rescued after falling on the ski slopes of Sappada. The woman, who suffered a serious injury to her arm, was transported by ambulance to the Tolmezzo hospital in yellow code.

See also  Colle Umberto, worker dies crushed by a machine

You may also like

Lombardy elections, Majorino presents his civic list: “The...

Earthquake in Central Italy, Meloni signs the decree:...

Expert: Talking about how to use “Telegram” safely...

Covid in Belluno under control, but there are...

Gas, the December bill increases by 23.3%.

The State Food and Drug Administration approved the...

Tiny Tim, psychedelic minstrel – Daniele Cassandro

Shanghai emergency doctor’s self-report: the darkest moment in...

Blitz by environmentalists in the Senate, La Russa...

Robbery at the Fontane pharmacy, a twenty-year-old denounced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy