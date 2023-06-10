Home » A MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO SLAY A DOG’S THROTTLE « CDE News
CAPTAIN BADO (special envoy) A man was arrested following a complaint for alleged animal abuse against him. He himself would have inflicted a sharp wound on a canine animal, trying to slit its throat.

This is Héctor Roa Acosta, of legal age, who was arrested in the Manta Potrero neighborhood by agents of the Fourth Police Station.

The complaint was filed by Anatalicio Fariña, 50, who stated that Héctor Roa Acosta had allegedly inflicted a stab wound on his dog at neck level, trying to slit its throat.

The canine animal was taken by its owner to a vet. For his part, in Roa’s possession a black machetillo-type knife and a file with a wooden handle were seized, later the tax agent on duty, Leonardo Cáceres, ordered his transfer to the jurisdictional police station where he is being held and in charge of the Public ministry.

