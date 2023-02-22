A post-00s man who broke into an ancient tomb for live broadcast and took out the bones to pose for a photo was sued for insulting the bones

According to the indictment issued by the People’s Procuratorate of Longli County, Guizhou Province recently,Chen Moumou, a “post-00s” man in Huludao, Liaoning, and a total of three companions entered the “Guoliyan Cave Burial” in Longli County, Guizhou without authorization and broadcast live on their mobile phones.

During the process, Chen Moumou opened the coffin placed in the cave at will, took out the bones in the coffin and posed for pictures at will, illegally using the bones to earn illegal profits.

The People’s Procuratorate of Longli County, Guizhou Province believes that the defendant Chen Moumou ignored social customs and public order, opened the coffin, exposed the bones, and illegally used the bones. His behavior violated Article 302 of the “Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China“. The facts are clear, the evidence is reliable and sufficient, and his criminal responsibility should be investigated for the crime of insulting the dead body.

The defendant Chen Moumou had no objection to the alleged criminal facts and evidence, and voluntarily pleaded guilty and accepted punishment, and sincerely apologized and obtained understanding from the descendants of the deceased.The court of first instance sentenced the defendant Chen to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for one year.

The indictment shows that Chen Moumou has a junior high school education and lives in Huludao City, Liaoning Province. On March 28, 2022, he fled to the “cave burial” with others and was surrounded by local people.

It explained: “In order to make money from online live broadcasting.After entering the cave, we pushed open the lid of the coffin and took pictures with our mobile phones to the audience in the live broadcast room. We opened the coffin to shoot whichever coffin the audience asked to see. Walking to a coffin, I pushed off the lid of the coffin with my hands, took the skull out of the coffin and kissed it with my mouth. “

It is understood that the “Guoli Cave Burial” in Guoli Village, Wantanhe Town, Longli County, Guizhou Province began in the Ming Dynasty, and was listed as a provincial cultural relic protection unit on May 28, 2015. The ancestors of the Wu family and those who died in recent years over the age of 60 were buried in the cave.