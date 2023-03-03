Home News A man defended himself and shot two thieves in the downtown area of ​​Neiva
A man defended himself and shot two thieves in the downtown area of ​​Neiva

A man defended himself and shot two thieves in the downtown area of ​​Neiva

The delinquents identified with the aliases of ‘Huevo’ and ‘Pato’, were taken to a care center.

In a central area of ​​the city of Neiva, two thieves identified as ‘Huevo’ and ‘Pato’ were injured after a man defended himself from an attempted robbery in the middle of the street. The events occurred at dawn today, in the Quirinal neighborhood of the city, in the vicinity of Carrera 7 with Calle 15.

According to the information known about the facts, the two criminals who were on an NKD motorcycle approached a man who was at the scene due to a traffic accident and presumably tried to rob him. However, the victim reacted and in defense shot at the thieves, wounding them.

The injured, aged 22 and 24, were taken to a care center to receive medical attention. The man who defended himself against the attempted robbery remained at the scene and collaborated with the authorities in the investigation of the incident.

One of the criminals records a conviction for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft and a year ago he was released from prison.

It is worth mentioning that since March 1 of this year, municipal authorities established through decree, measures in order to prevent accidents and insecurity. Among the restrictions is the prohibition of motorcycle circulation after 11:00 pm and the non-circulation of a male companion on a motorcycle in the downtown area of ​​Neiva.

