The man identified as Andrés Aldana Charry, was in the company of his two daughters, ages 4 and 7, who were seriously injured.

An unfortunate traffic accident occurred the night before, 100 meters before reaching the sector known as Chivirical, jurisdiction of Palermo, Huila, where a man identified as Andrés Aldana Charry was traveling on a motorcycle along with his two daughters, ages 4 and 7. year old.

For reasons that have not yet been established, there was a fatal crash against another motorcycle on which two men identified as David Vargas and William Tabares were riding.

The worst part of the accident was carried by Andrés Aldana, who died minutes later due to the seriousness of the injuries. His little daughters were seriously injured.

According to the information on the state of health of the minors, the 7-year-old girl presented fractured legs and was taken to a care center in the city of Neiva.

The 4-year-old girl is a little more delicate under a reserved prognosis and also has fractures in both of her legs.

Of the victim of this deadly event, it was learned that he was a native of Santa María, Huila.