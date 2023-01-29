Home News a man died and his daughters were seriously injured
News

a man died and his daughters were seriously injured

by admin
a man died and his daughters were seriously injured

The man identified as Andrés Aldana Charry, was in the company of his two daughters, ages 4 and 7, who were seriously injured.

An unfortunate traffic accident occurred the night before, 100 meters before reaching the sector known as Chivirical, jurisdiction of Palermo, Huila, where a man identified as Andrés Aldana Charry was traveling on a motorcycle along with his two daughters, ages 4 and 7. year old.

For reasons that have not yet been established, there was a fatal crash against another motorcycle on which two men identified as David Vargas and William Tabares were riding.

The worst part of the accident was carried by Andrés Aldana, who died minutes later due to the seriousness of the injuries. His little daughters were seriously injured.

According to the information on the state of health of the minors, the 7-year-old girl presented fractured legs and was taken to a care center in the city of Neiva.

The 4-year-old girl is a little more delicate under a reserved prognosis and also has fractures in both of her legs.

Of the victim of this deadly event, it was learned that he was a native of Santa María, Huila.

See also  Ivrea, traders like the idea of ​​bars open even on Sundays in exchange for free dehors

You may also like

Petro attacks those who want to do “business”...

Patriotic Union awaits an exemplary sentence

Around 4 thousand Vaccines were applied in Santa...

8 ELN members are captured in the rural...

The health campaign that travels through Chocó communities...

Carlos Vives: what is the Disney series “The...

three bets to be energy and industrial leaders

Girl is murdered in Colombia at the hands...

600,000 railway passengers arrived in Beijing yesterday

Alleged thief was captured in Neiva

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy