A man from Cucuta rose as the new Vallenato Youth King

With the applause of a massive public, the final of the Youth Accordion Contest was held to become king of Vallenato, at the Festival of the Vallenato Legend, which is celebrated in its 56th version in homage to maestro Luis Enrique Martínez. This victory was achieved by Kevin Noguera Reales, a native of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander.

This 16-year-old boy performed ‘El gallo viejo’, by Emiliano Zuleta, on the air for a walk; the merengue ‘Cariñito mío’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; the son ‘Catalina’, by Alejo Durán and the puya ‘I have no contender’, by him.

Second place went to Maikel Andrés Rodiño Ochoa, from Cotorra, Córdoba, interpreting the walk ‘Agonía’, by Leandro Díaz; the merengue ‘Saludo Cordial’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; the son ‘Marisela’, by Luis Enrique Martínez, and the puya ‘El hijo de Cotorra’, by Elsy Narváez.

Third place was won by Juan Esteban Ochoa Barros, from the townships in the south of Valledupar and belonging to the Calixto Ochoa dynasty. This young man interpreted the ride ‘Crucita’; the merengue ‘Cariñito’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; then he went on to the tune and finally, the puya ‘Otro retoñito’, which he wrote.

FINALISTS

Jesus Alberto Ariza Guerra, a native of Valledupar, also participated in this final. On the ride he performed ‘Zunilda’ by Luis Enrique Martínez; the ‘Crucita’ meringue, by Luis Enrique Martinez; the are ‘The valley’, by Julio Oñate Martínez and the puya ‘The Philosopher’, by Nafer Durán.

So did Laowrence Noguera Muñoz, from Barranquilla, from a family of musicians, who from a very young age had an interest in playing musical instruments. On the ride she performed ‘The train left her’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; the merengue ‘Betty Martínez’, by Luis Enrique Martínez; they are ‘El tigre de la uña rama’, by Beto Rada and the puya ‘El que persevera’, by Toño Daza.

All the performances were filled with emotion and mixed feelings as some of the contestants shed tears of joy at the end.

To reach this stage of the competition, the participants performed for the first time with the airs of paseo and merengue, on the second day they performed with son and puya. In a second round, 25 were classified and 15 for the semifinal, of which the five finalists came out. All this was developed in the Recreational Center of La Pedregosa de Valledupar.

The final jury was made up of Marlon López, Jorge Elías Hoyos and Miguel Jurado.

In this scenario where this contest took place, the Vallenato ensemble of the National Army, the musical band of the National Army, and the artists Diego Daza, Kvrass and Los de Juancho also performed.