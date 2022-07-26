“This is the first person to go to work by boating in Beijing”… A picture posted by the netizen “Bachelor of Strange” on the social platform became popular. Because the limited number chose to go to work by kayaking, it attracted the attention of many netizens. There are also many discussions, can the moat be rowed? Can safety be guaranteed? There are only two subway stops from Dongzhimen to Andingmen. Why do you have to row?

According to the Beijing Evening News, Mr. Yang, a 29-year-old Beijing citizen. Mr. Yang is an outdoor sports enthusiast. He started camping in 2019. “During the epidemic this year, some campsites were closed, which made me think about whether I can play lightweight water sports, such as kayaking.”

Mr. Yang said that after having this idea, he checked a lot of laws and regulations on river management on the Internet, “I learned that, first of all, water sources and ecological protection areas must not be delineated, and other public waters have not clearly stated that water can not be carried out. Activity.”

As for safety issues, Mr. Yang also paid special attention, “This section of the river is between two sluice gates, so there are indeed risks during the flood season. I conducted a safety risk assessment before entering the water, and I checked the weather forecast that there would be no heavy rain that day. Seeing the slogan ‘civilized water sports‘, I also want to remind everyone that any water sports should take protective measures and wear a life jacket. Just like driving a car, you need a seat belt, wearing a life jacket has nothing to do with water.”

Mr. Yang told reporters, “Beijing’s current rivers and lakes are well managed, and more and more people like water activities. I hope the management department will not ban it across the board, but give everyone safety guidelines, such as when and what river section. It’s safe. Of course, if there’s a ban, I’ll definitely follow it.”

The water affairs department reminded that many river channels in Beijing, including the moat, Kunyu River, Yongyin Canal, Yongding River, etc., are responsible for flood discharge functions. At present, Beijing has entered the main flood season of “seven down and eight up”, with frequent rainfall and rivers often rising. Water, water discharge, the underwater terrain varies in depth, often with silt, aquatic plants, and complex water conditions.

In addition, the upstream rainfall will generate runoff on the ground, carrying a large amount of surface pollutants into the river, causing the water quality to deteriorate in a short period of time. Therefore, the water department also reminded citizens not to perform water activities such as swimming and kayaking in the river to avoid safety accidents.

A person who has been engaged in rescue work for many years also said that after Beijing entered the main flood season, urban rivers will often release water and discharge water. When the water is discharged, the water flow of the river is huge in a short period of time. Once it encounters a “rolling dam”, it will be even more dangerous.

The rescuer said that the so-called “rolling dam” is actually a kind of rubber dam and sluice gate set on the river. After the sluice gate, due to the drop, it will form a reaction force with the downstream water, resulting in a “tumbling” effect similar to a front-loading washing machine.

The water surface of this “rolling dam” looks calm, but there are many turbulent currents and eddies underwater. Once people fall into it, they will lose their self-control and easily drown.

Chen Songchuan, associate professor of the Department of Public Administration, School of Urban Economics and Management, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, said that on the premise of ensuring safety, we should explore opening up more waters for citizens to carry out water activities. The reasonable demands of swimming and playing in the water also need to be paid attention to. I hope relevant departments can consider from the perspective of serving residents and truly build Beijing into a world-class harmonious and livable city。”