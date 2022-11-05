[Epoch Times, November 5, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Recently, Beijing Toutiao reported that a woman in Beijing sent more than 2,700 people under control, and a post titled “A man in Beijing sent 1.4 billion people under long-term control” The article was forwarded by many netizens, causing the comments to overturn.

Beijing police reported on November 2 that Beijing lady Liu Moumou was charged with “suspecting the crime of obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases”. She was accused of going out after being notified of home quarantine, which led to 7 confirmed cases and more than 2,700 people who were temporarily controlled for the epidemic.

On the same day, Beijing Toutiao released the news on its official Weibo account, and opened the Weibo topic “#BeijingA Woman Causes Over 2,700 People to be Temporarily Controlled”. The news immediately caused a large number of netizens to leave comments, criticizing the CCP’s strict zero-clearing policy, endlessly tossing and punishing ordinary people.

Among them, a netizen named “@pythagoras’s distant relatives” joked and left a message saying, “a man in Beijing sent 1.4 billion people under long-term control.” This post aroused the likes and reposts of many netizens, and once became a hot topic on Weibo, causing comments to roll over.

Netizens said: “1.4 billion people have been locked up and controlled for three years, and only one person has publicly said nothing.” “1.4 billion people have been played around by one person.” “This man in Beijing is really a heinous man, and quickly turn him away. Public security organs!” “Xi Moumou (male, 69 years old) violated human rights regulations and caused 1.4 billion people to be under long-term control.”

The comments and criticisms from netizens were quickly deleted, and Beijing Toutiao also closed the comment function and deleted related topics. The account of “@pythagoras’s distant relatives” was also banned.

On Twitter, the topic continued to generate buzz. Many netizens said they were bombed for liking and retweeting “a man in Beijing…” on Weibo. Another person said, “Reposting ‘Beijing a man…’ in the WeChat group, the WeChat group chat and the circle of friends functions are permanently restricted!” “This man in Beijing is really amazing!”

In the nearly three years since the outbreak of the CCP virus, the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, has adhered to the “clearing policy” unswervingly. In order to implement the “clearing policy”, officials from all over the country have brutally closed and controlled, including welding iron sheets to seal off communities, barbed wire to seal campuses and corporate walls, and wire ties. Doors of dead residents, etc.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Sun Shaocheng, secretary of the Communist Party of Inner Mongolia, even publicly declared that the epidemic should be “killed with a knife”.

On October 16, at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping reiterated that the “dynamic clearing” policy would not be shaken. On November 2, officials of the CCP Health and Medical Commission also declared again that the “zero policy” will not be shaken. The CCP’s zero-blocking and control measures continue to increase layer by layer, and there are complaints from the people.

