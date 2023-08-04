Home » A man in his 40s wandering around with a knife in Yongin, Gyeonggi… Arrest on the spot
A man in his 40s wandering around with a knife in Yongin, Gyeonggi… Arrest on the spot

A man in his 40s wandering around with a knife in Yongin, Gyeonggi… Arrest on the spot

▲ Source = Getty Image Bank

A man in his 40s was arrested while wandering with a weapon on a road in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

According to the Gyeonggi Yongin Dongbu Police Station on the 4th, a man in his 40s was arrested on charges of special obstruction of justice and is under investigation.

At 9:38 pm on the same day, Mr. A is accused of threatening the police with a weapon while wandering around with a weapon on a road in Pogok-eup, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si.

The police who received the report arrived at the scene in 4 minutes, subdued Mr. A, who resisted, in about 3 minutes, and arrested him at 9:45 pm.

At the time of the arrest, Mr. A was known to be gibberish and repeat words of unknown meaning. Fortunately, no human casualties occurred.

The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the crime against Mr. A.

