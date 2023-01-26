Home News A man is arrested for extortion in Campoalegre
A man is arrested for extortion in Campoalegre

Fredy Andrés Trujillo Bermeo apparently extorted money from a man from whom he demanded money on several occasions in Campoalegre, Huila.

As a result of the economic demands made by the man captured today, from September 2022 to January of this year, the victim handed over 35 million pesos.

According to the complaint, the man was forced to hand over the money under possible threats of attempting his life or affecting his property.

This January 23, personnel from the Gaula National Police captured Trujillo Bermeo in flagrante delicto, who was preparing to receive money from the victim. The man did not accept charges as allegedly responsible for the crimes of extortion carried out in a homogeneous and successive contest.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to impose a custodial measure in a prison, a judge with a guarantee control function imposed the custodial measure instead of residence.

