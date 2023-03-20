Home News A man is riddled with shots in La Paz in Santa Marta
News

A man is riddled with shots in La Paz in Santa Marta

by admin
A man is riddled with shots in La Paz in Santa Marta

How long with crime in Santa Marta? On the night of this Sunday, a young man was shot dead in the La Paz neighborhood.

The victim was identified as Alexander David Sandoval Ruiz.

According to preliminary versions, Sandoval Ruiz was hanging out with some friends, when two criminals arrived in the area, located the deceased today and riddled him with shots.

Badly injured, the young man was quickly transferred to the La Paz health center, but minutes later the doctors on duty confirmed his death.

Also read: “Open Doors” command takes over the neighborhoods of Santa Marta

It was known that Alexander David Sandoval Ruiz resided in the Christ the King neighborhood.

The prayer of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene of the events, to carry out urgent acts and initiate the investigation.

See also  Treviso, the racecourse serves the trot: skip the Carl Brave concert

You may also like

Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

The French government survives a vote of no...

They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible...

Essener does not want to leave the burning...

Developments in the political process in Sudan… A...

Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

Desy enters into cooperation with institute in Chicago...

The throats of the trained administrative staff resound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy