How long with crime in Santa Marta? On the night of this Sunday, a young man was shot dead in the La Paz neighborhood.

The victim was identified as Alexander David Sandoval Ruiz.

According to preliminary versions, Sandoval Ruiz was hanging out with some friends, when two criminals arrived in the area, located the deceased today and riddled him with shots.

Badly injured, the young man was quickly transferred to the La Paz health center, but minutes later the doctors on duty confirmed his death.

It was known that Alexander David Sandoval Ruiz resided in the Christ the King neighborhood.

The prayer of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene of the events, to carry out urgent acts and initiate the investigation.