by admin
A man was killed with several stab wounds in the chest during a street fight in Naples. A few hours later, the murderer he confessed to was arrested.

On Friday afternoon the agents had intervened in via Duca degli Abruzzi following the report of a dispute between two immigrants. On the spot they had found a man, later found to be of Moroccan nationality, with several puncture wounds and stab wounds. The man died shortly after the police arrived.

Thanks to the descriptions provided by some witnesses and the images of the video surveillance systems, the investigators tracked down and arrested the murderer, a 28-year-old Gambian. The motive for the murder is yet to be clarified.

