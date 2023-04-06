Home News A man killed four children with an ax in a nursery in Brazil
A man killed four children with an ax in a nursery in Brazil

A brutal attack on a nursery in the city of Blumenau, in southern Brazil, has left four children dead and four more injured, one of them in serious condition.

As reported by the Fire Department, a 25-year-old man entered the Cantinho Bom Pastor Institute armed with an ax and began to attack the children who were there. After the massacre, the attacker turned himself in to the police.

The President of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the community of Blumenau. “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children,” said the president. “For any human being who has Christian feelings, a tragedy like this is unacceptable, behavior, an absurd act of hatred and cowardice like this,” Lula added.

The State Government canceled this Wednesday the 5th and Thursday the 6th the classes of the state network in the city of Blumenau and declared official mourning for three days for the murder of the four children who were in the Cantinho Bom Pastor nursery.

