A man killed his son-in-law with a rifle and injured his brother

His son-in-law Ümit Y. and his elder brother Önder Y. arrived in front of the apartment where N.Y’s house is located on Paladede Street in Aydınlıkevler District. NY, who went to the balcony of his house on the second floor, started to argue with his son-in-law and brother. After a while, NY opened fire on Ümit Y. and Önder Y from the balcony with the rifle they found in their house. Ümit Y., who was injured in various parts of their bodies as a result of the gunfire, and […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

