Home » A man kills four people in Georgia (USA) and goes on the run
News

A man kills four people in Georgia (USA) and goes on the run

by admin

Washington.- A man killed at least four people today in a small town in the state of Georgia (USA) and fled, said local authorities, who have urged the population to avoid the area.

The shooting took place in Henry County, south of the city of Atlanta, the state capital.

According to the local channel WSB-TV, the Police described the perpetrator as a man of about 50 years of age and for the moment they have not informed about the possible motives for the shooting.

So far this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, which documents acts of gun violence across the country, there have been 380 mass shootings in the United States, a term that includes at least four people injured or killed, with no tell the offender EFE

Previous articleMessi signs his contract with Inter Miami

See also  Economic Daily editorial: Consolidate the mighty power of building the Chinese dream together - warm congratulations on the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China-Domestic News- News Center

You may also like

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

This was the operation on the vocal cords...

Russia bans sex reassignment surgery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy