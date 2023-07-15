A man kills four people in Georgia (USA) and goes on the run

Washington.- A man killed at least four people today in a small town in the state of Georgia (USA) and fled, said local authorities, who have urged the population to avoid the area.

The shooting took place in Henry County, south of the city of Atlanta, the state capital.

According to the local channel WSB-TV, the Police described the perpetrator as a man of about 50 years of age and for the moment they have not informed about the possible motives for the shooting.

So far this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, which documents acts of gun violence across the country, there have been 380 mass shootings in the United States, a term that includes at least four people injured or killed, with no tell the offender EFE

