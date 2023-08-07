Home » A man saved the life of a woman in Santa Marta
by admin
This afternoon on a pedestrian bridge that communicates over the neighborhood The Park and the Los Laureles neighborhood, a woman who apparently was trying to put an end to her life from the top of the bridge, was saved by a man.

The quick action of Isaac Cervantes It was very surprising, he got off his motorcycle on which he was traveling and quickly climbed up to where she was.

“I realized what the woman was trying to do, I got out and ran to her and asked her to please not do it because life is very beautiful, fortunately I managed to catch her and with the help of several motorcycle taxi drivers we managed to convince her” Isaac mentioned.

The woman seemed very desperate and mentioned that nobody knew the problem she was going through, that’s why she wanted to end her life.

