A man shoots three people dead in Augsburg, Germany

The Police have reported the arrest of an individual who would have shot three people dead and seriously injured two more in the German town of Augsburg, in the Bavarian region.

The suspect first shot two women aged 49 and 72 and a 52-year-old man in a Langweid am Lech apartment building last Friday, according to police reports.

A 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were also injured in a nearby house and are hospitalized without their lives being in danger.

Finally this Sunday an arrest warrant was issued that could have been executed by the Police, who are already investigating what happened, although the first indications point to a neighborhood dispute.

Police have reported that the suspect is a sports shooter who possessed several licensed weapons. That same Friday, several weapons were seized at his home.

The No Murder Gun as a Sporting Weapon group has reiterated its call to ban all sporting weapons. “The risk of these sports weapons cannot be controlled,” said a spokesman, Roman Grafe, who has warned that the regulations are too lax.

These weapons have been used to kill people in Erfurt (2002), Winnenden (2009), Hanau (2020) and Hamburg (2023) and can still be easily acquired by any amateur sports shooter, he has warned.

However, the Bavarian Interior Minister, Joachim Herrmann, has dismissed this demand and stressed that further controls are not being considered because Germany “already has one of the strictest gun laws in Europe.” “The vast majority of crimes committed with firearms are related not to legal weapons, but to illegal weapons,” Hermann stressed.