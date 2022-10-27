Attack in the Carrefour supermarket in the Milanofiori center of Assago, just outside Milan. Tonight around 6.30 pm a man allegedly stabbed several people, six of which four in red code and two others less serious. The mall was evacuated. Among the seriously injured there would be the Monza player Pablo Marin and a cashier.

The attacker, a 46-year-old Italian, has already been stopped by the Corsico carabinieri. Also according to an initial reconstruction, the attacker – who had a problem with depression and had undergone mandatory health treatment – grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves and stabbed people, most likely chosen at random. Other customers would then have stopped him, handing him over to the carabinieri.

Among the injured are four men, three of them young – aged 28, 30 and 40 – and an elderly man of 80, as well as two elderly women, who are the least serious. The most serious is a 30-year-old boy, rushed to Rozzano, in cardio-circulatory arrest, hit in the chest and abdomen. The Spanish footballer in force at Monza Marì has been transported to the Niguarda hospital, where he is about to be joined by the CEO of the club Adriano Galliani and the coach, Raffaele Palladino. The player, taken on loan from Arsenal, was wounded in the chest, but he is conscious and not in a serious condition.

For one of them, the most serious, a helicopter rescue was requested. The military is reconstructing the dynamics of what happened. At the moment, it is not clear whether this is a quarrel or the gesture of a deranged person, but the hypothesis of terrorism is excluded.

Witnesses stabbed in Assago: “We were terrified, we saw people flee”

“We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realized that something serious had happened”: this is what a young woman who was in the bar in the mall. “At a certain point – she remembers – the girl from the bar started talking about guns so very kindly, as she pulled the shutter down, she hid us because not even she understood what was happening. We stayed in the back of the bar while we saw the rest as well. of catering close by hiding people inside. Then after about 5 minutes a Carrefour saleswoman arrived who had witnessed the first attack, she did not speak of weapons but only of a madman. She was upset and the girl from the bar helped her “. Shortly after, “we saw people running away and we left too, we went out while the loudspeaker of the shopping center was asking for urgent medical attention and we got away as quickly as possible”. The witness adds that “I was very impressed by a girl who was crying, completely in shock”.

He stabs people in the supermarket in Assago, Carrefour: “Maximum proximity to employees and customers involved”

“With regard to the events that occurred in the Assago Hypermarket on the evening of October 27, Carrefour Italia expresses its utmost closeness to the employees and customers involved in the attack and to their families. The company confirms that it has immediately taken action to alert the rescue and the police and to stop the attacker, who was taken into custody, and to ensure the proper conduct of the rescue operations. Representatives of the top management immediately went to the scene and are in close contact with the victims their families. Carrefour Italia also immediately activated a psychological support service for all employees directly or indirectly involved in the incident “.