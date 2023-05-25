A man suddenly runs towards Scholz on the tarmac: “Incredible failure”

According to information from the Bild “A man simply joined Olaf Scholz’s car column in his car late on Wednesday evening. The Chancellor was on his way back from the European Central Bank’s 25th anniversary when the incident happened. The destination was the government plane that was parked at Frankfurt Airport.

After the man had followed the column in his car, he jumped out of his car shortly before 11 p.m., suddenly ran towards Scholz on the runway, shook his hand and put his arm around him. Then he is said to have used the Chancellor himself. The person was later arrested, the newspaper reports.

Mann storms towards Scholz – “Such a failure is incomprehensible”

The man later stated that he believed that the column of cars was one Marriage acted. So he followed the cars.

A serious breakdown for the bodyguards of the BKA and the Hessian police. The Chancellery told the “Bild”: “For Olaf Scholz, it was not a major incident in the specific situation, just a surprisingly warm hug. In retrospect, it becomes clear what could have happened there.”

Dieter Fox: Scholz incident is “incomprehensible failure”

Dieter Fox, formerly with GSG9 and involved in the liberation of the hijacked Lufthansa plane “Landshut” in Mogadishu in 1977, is shocked by the incident. Compared to “Bild” Fox says: “A foreign vehicle must never cut into a protective column. Such a car must be pushed out immediately. This is part of the basic training. This process will have consequences for the state police, BKA and Fraport. Such a failure is incomprehensible. Thank God nothing happened.”