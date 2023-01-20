Home News A man trapped after the collapse of a cistern in Barranca de Upía was rescued alive
A man trapped after the collapse of a cistern in Barranca de Upía was rescued alive

A man trapped after the collapse of a cistern in Barranca de Upía was rescued alive

In the early hours of this Friday, January 20, Mr. Domingo Diaz was rescued alive, who had been trapped the day before when he was digging a cistern in the village of Los Girasoles in Barranca de Upía and it collapsed, leaving him trapped.

As soon as the emergency was known, relief organizations with the support of machinery began to remove several meters of sand and stones that fell on the man.

After four hours of work, the rescuers managed to establish that the man was miraculously alive, so the work intensified, with the support of the community.

The man was physically stable, so nursing staff hydrated him and fed him to resist the rescue that lasted almost 15 hours. Domingo was taken out of the well around 2:00 am and was later sent to the care center to check his health.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

