A man was dragged by the Magdalena river in Neiva

The life of a young man who accidentally fell into the Magdalena River was saved thanks to the timely action of the community of fishermen, boatmen, and uniformed personnel from the Neiva National Heritage Protection and Tourism Police.

In this way, while the uniformed personnel were accompanying the city’s tourism sector, they are alerted by the community of the accidental fall of a citizen into the tributary, the collision with the water leaves him unconscious.

And it is that some personas they noticed a man who appeared to be dead in it river the dayyesterday around 5:00 p.m., but when they got ready to verify the fact, they realized of what still had signs vital.

Immediately and in coordination with the local boatmen, it is possible to get the young man out of the river, several people sympathize with the uniformed men and proceed to check his vital signs, making it necessary to initiate resuscitation maneuvers.

“Thanks to the decisive and courageous action of the community, boatmen and uniformed personnel from the Tourism Protection Group and national heritage of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, it was possible to save the life of a citizen who accidentally fell into the Magdalena River”, they indicated. The authorities.

Seconds later, he saved the life of a 19-year-old boy who was rushed to a medical center and is now stable. Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez exalted the dedication and commitment of his police officers, who, thanks to a wise decision, managed to save the life of this subject.

According to witnesses, it could be concluded that the person affected was apparently in a place above where he was rescued, apparently on a bridge, from which it is believed he lost stability and fell into the mighty river, becoming totally unconscious.