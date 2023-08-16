A man was found dead in Valledupar with gunshot wounds

A man identified as Jaider Mindiola, whose body was found in a state of decomposition in a bush, in the vicinity of the Valledupar Livestock Fair, was murdered from several firearm impacts.

A police report indicated that the deceased resided in La Mesa, and apparently had been missing for days, so his relatives were looking for him in various sectors.

The motives for this crime are the subject of investigation, however, it is presumed that the deceased would have been involved in criminal acts, so a settling of scores is not ruled out.

