A man was killed while trying to prevent a robbery in Pitalito, Huila

The community of Pitalito, Huila, is dismayed by the tragic death of Norvey Castro Díaz, a brave citizen who tried to prevent a robbery in the sector known as “La Shakira”.

The unfortunate event occurred when armed subjects approached a motorcyclist with the intention of stealing his vehicle. Upon hearing the cries for help, several neighbors came to their aid to help the victim of the theft. Among them was Norvey Castro Díaz, who decided to intervene to prevent the crime.

However, the criminals reacted violently as they fled and shot at the people who tried to stop them. As a result, Norvey Castro was seriously injured and was immediately taken to the local hospital for medical attention.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Norvey was unable to overcome his injuries and sadly passed away hours after the incident. His death has left deep pain in the community, which recognizes his courage and spirit of solidarity in trying to protect a fellow citizen.

In the same event, another person was injured and is being treated at a care center, where he is recovering from his injuries.

The sacrifice and determination of Norvey Castro Díaz in trying to prevent the robbery are an example of solidarity and courage, but they also reflect the risks that citizens face when facing crime.

The local community have expressed their rejection of this act of violence and have asked the authorities to start investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible and bring them to justice.

The Pitalito community unites in grief and pays tribute to Norvey Castro Díaz, a civic hero who lost his life in his quest to protect his fellow citizens.