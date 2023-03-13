A man identified as Alexander Sacanamboy, in the south of the department, was killed with five shots.

An unfortunate act of violence occurred in the rural area of ​​Isnos, specifically in the village of La Florida, which is located just 10 minutes from the town center on the road to Bordones

According to information from local sources, the incident occurred when a man identified as Alexander Sacanamboy was driving his Renault Logan vehicle, which was intercepted by two individuals who were riding a black motorcycle.

Versions indicate that after being attacked, the driver of the vehicle got out of it and wanted to escape, but was hit by the hitmen, who shot him five times and quickly fled the scene.

The news has generated consternation among the inhabitants of the area, who ask the authorities to clarify the facts and find those responsible for this act of violence that has shocked the entire community.