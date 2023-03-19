Home News A man was murdered in the main park of Pitalito
News

A man was murdered in the main park of Pitalito

by admin
A man was murdered in the main park of Pitalito

A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the main park of the municipality last Friday night.

The victim, identified as Absalón Durlay Hurtado Echavarría, was approached by an unknown subject who shot him in the head, according to what was known unofficially.

Despite being transferred to a care center, the young man died minutes later due to the seriousness of his injuries. Although the motives behind the attack are unknown, the authorities are working on the investigation to find the person responsible for the attack.

According to unofficial information, the victim was a resident of the Porvenir neighborhood and apparently had judicial notes. The fact has generated great consternation in the community, who demand greater security controls.

It is worth mentioning that the night before several people were also attacked with bullets in the Las Villas de San Gabriel sector, who were apparently gathered in a house where Santeria activities were practiced.

Also in the afternoon in the same municipality, freighters stole a million-dollar sum of money from two women who had just withdrawn from a central bank.

See also  End of life for Samantha: there is the favorable opinion of the Prosecutor to disconnect the machines

You may also like

Tiki González valued the work of teachers and...

There is work: more than a thousand vacancies...

Protests in Venezuela after murder of peasant activist

A SERIOUS AND WORKING MAN IS NOT FOR...

Public policy for women in Risaralda and genital...

Dangerous bike accident on the Neckartalradweg

SENATUR promotes several tourist offers

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – fears confirmed, now...

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani meeting Parvaizalhi

The great gap between women and men in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy