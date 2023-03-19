A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the main park of the municipality last Friday night.

The victim, identified as Absalón Durlay Hurtado Echavarría, was approached by an unknown subject who shot him in the head, according to what was known unofficially.

Despite being transferred to a care center, the young man died minutes later due to the seriousness of his injuries. Although the motives behind the attack are unknown, the authorities are working on the investigation to find the person responsible for the attack.

According to unofficial information, the victim was a resident of the Porvenir neighborhood and apparently had judicial notes. The fact has generated great consternation in the community, who demand greater security controls.

It is worth mentioning that the night before several people were also attacked with bullets in the Las Villas de San Gabriel sector, who were apparently gathered in a house where Santeria activities were practiced.

Also in the afternoon in the same municipality, freighters stole a million-dollar sum of money from two women who had just withdrawn from a central bank.