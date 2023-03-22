Inside a house in the Las Delicias neighborhood of the municipality of Codazzi, a man was murdered who was identified by the authorities as Esmilis Ramos Renal, who was between 35 and 40 years old.

The crime happened on Monday night. Neighbors said that when they heard loud noises in the house they called the police.

Once the authorities arrived at the site they found the victim who had several stab wounds. The owner of the house said that Ramos Renal was taking care of the property and that criminals apparently entered and when he opposed a theft he was murdered.

Neighbors also commented that despite having heard noises, they did not notice anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, mobile phones are under investigation. The body was transferred to Legal Medicine.

