Home News A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house
News

A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house

by admin
A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house

Inside a house in the Las Delicias neighborhood of the municipality of Codazzi, a man was murdered who was identified by the authorities as Esmilis Ramos Renal, who was between 35 and 40 years old.

The crime happened on Monday night. Neighbors said that when they heard loud noises in the house they called the police.

Once the authorities arrived at the site they found the victim who had several stab wounds. The owner of the house said that Ramos Renal was taking care of the property and that criminals apparently entered and when he opposed a theft he was murdered.

Neighbors also commented that despite having heard noises, they did not notice anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, mobile phones are under investigation. The body was transferred to Legal Medicine.

See also  The risk of blocking mediations in the condominium has been averted

You may also like

Why spider expert Codadrea from Essen is so...

Workshops aim to reinforce the correct handling of...

Francia Márquez denounced alleged attack during her visit...

Robert Habeck doesn’t understand that the majority doesn’t...

Illegal mining activities multiply in Napo and deforest...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

Microsoft Receives First Native Certification for Cloud Data...

Alto Paraná does not have a presence on...

Protest against bike path expansion: Graz KFG politician...

NATIVES OF CHACO ARRIVE TO CONCEPCIÓN IN SEARCH...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy