A man who agreed to be responsible for a homicide in Trinidad is imprisoned

After the forcefulness of the probative material presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, Eliecer Anzueta Cero accepted his responsibility in the murder of a 58-year-old man, and a judge ordered him sent to jail.

The events occurred in the village of El Convento, jurisdiction of the municipality of Trinidad, in August 2022, when the 44-year-old accused today reportedly shot the victim in the middle of a discussion in a commercial establishment.

In the investigation carried out by the SIJIN, it was established that the defendant had committed the attack in revenge for the death of a brother at the hands of a relative of the victim.

By means of a search and judicial arrest warrant, Anzueta Cero was captured by investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of the National Army, in a house located in the township of Bocas del Pauto, a rural area of ​​that same town in Casanare.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

