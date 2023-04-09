José Carlos Martínez, 21, was sent to a prison for allegedly injuring another citizen with a sharp weapon in the middle of a fight in Valledupar.

The events were recorded on 25th street in the Villa Castro neighborhood, south of the city. According to the authorities, out of intolerance, José Martínez attacked another man in different parts of the body.

He was later captured by the uniformed officers who were conducting registration and control patrols in the sector.

The 21-year-old was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and presented before a guarantee control judge who decided to deprive him of his liberty for the crime of attempted homicide.