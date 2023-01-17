Home News A man who suffered an attack in Astrea died
A man who suffered an attack in Astrea died

Alfonso Garrido Carrillo, 34, died in a care center after being attacked with a firearm when he was in a mechanical workshop in the municipality of Astrea, Cesar.

The man could not bear the injuries he suffered in the thoracic region while being treated in an emergency room at the Sinais Vitais Clinic in Bosconia and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on Monday morning.

He had been referred to that care center from the Hospital de San Martín de Astrea, where he was admitted on Sunday afternoon after the attack.

Garrido Castillo was outside the workshop and was approached by two criminals on a motorcycle who shot him.

Later they managed to flee without being recorded on the security cameras in the area because they were not working on Sunday afternoon due to lack of light.

