A man who was drunk and made trouble at a barbecue stall in Zibo was taken away in seconds. Netizens: This speed and sense of security are great.

[ThepolicedispatchedquicklytoescortyouThemanwhowasdrunkatthebarbecuestallinZibowastakenawayinsecondsNetizen:Iwasatthescenelessthan20seconds】OnApril17inZiboShandong(released)amanatabarbecuestallinZibowasdrunkandmadetroubleThepolicerushedtothesceneandtookthetroubledmanaway”Hewastakenawayassoonasheraisedhishand”Warmreminder:Althoughbeerisgooddon’tbegreedyremembertodealwithitcalmly!

Netizens have commented:

This speed, the sense of security is awesome!

Last Friday, I went to Linzi, Zibo, to have a barbecue. The special police used drones to monitor whether there was any trouble. It was really good.

What we want to eat is not only barbecue, but also the service and enthusiasm of Shandong people.

