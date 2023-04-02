Home News A man who would have murdered his partner in Bogotá is imprisoned
News

A man who would have murdered his partner in Bogotá is imprisoned

by admin
A man who would have murdered his partner in Bogotá is imprisoned

After evaluating the evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge sent to prison a man who would have caused the death of his sentimental partner, in events that occurred on March 29, in the south of Bogota.

According to the investigation, the couple had a heated argument in front of their 15-month-old son at their place of residence, located in the Granjas de San Pablo neighborhood, in the town of Bosa. Apparently, the defendant today took a pair of scissors and suddenly attacked the woman, causing a cut on her hand and a fatal wound between her neck and shoulder, in the supraclavicular area.

The evidence obtained indicates that the aforementioned aggressor, since the relationship began two years ago, physically, verbally, and psychologically mistreated the victim. There is evidence that he would have threatened to kill her if he reported these events.

A prosecutor from the Bogotá Section presented this man before a guarantee control judge and charged him with the crime of aggravated femicide. The defendant did not accept the charge and must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.

See also  Rula Jebreal attacks Giorgia Meloni's father, the center-right rises

You may also like

Ukraine news: Abbot of Kiev Pechersk Lavra under...

PNC captures two people who tried to make...

“María de Buenos Aires”, the first opera-tango arrives...

Traditional Bottrop company with two reasons to celebrate

Two dead and 10 burned in a clandestine...

How many children does Falcao have and how...

The training course for administrators (information officers) of...

Federal Council approves 49-euro ticket – NWB Livefeed

Majucla School Center holds festival in a gang-free...

Global study on antibiotic resistant bacteria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy