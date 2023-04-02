After evaluating the evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge sent to prison a man who would have caused the death of his sentimental partner, in events that occurred on March 29, in the south of Bogota.

According to the investigation, the couple had a heated argument in front of their 15-month-old son at their place of residence, located in the Granjas de San Pablo neighborhood, in the town of Bosa. Apparently, the defendant today took a pair of scissors and suddenly attacked the woman, causing a cut on her hand and a fatal wound between her neck and shoulder, in the supraclavicular area.

The evidence obtained indicates that the aforementioned aggressor, since the relationship began two years ago, physically, verbally, and psychologically mistreated the victim. There is evidence that he would have threatened to kill her if he reported these events.

A prosecutor from the Bogotá Section presented this man before a guarantee control judge and charged him with the crime of aggravated femicide. The defendant did not accept the charge and must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.