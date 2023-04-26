A man wins the lottery three times in one year: what was his trick?

A resident of the US town of Waldorf, Maryland, won the lottery for the third time in less than a year by betting the same number as on the two previous occasions, the raffle organizer reported.

The 52-year-old lucky man, a trucker by profession, withdrew his $50,000 prize last week, which he obtained by buying a one-dollar ticket numbered 48548. Since May 2022, he had already won another $100,000 thanks to those digits.

The trucker, who prefers to remain anonymous, explained that after winning the lottery for the first time, his wife had suggested that he continue betting on the same number and that he will continue to do so. He believes that most people who have ever won a lottery don’t win again because they stop trusting their lucky number.

On the other hand, the lucky man indicated that he will probably use the money from his last prize to take a “much-needed” vacation with his wife.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related