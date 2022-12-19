When a man has a fever of over 40 degrees, his face is full of sweat and smoke, and when is it suitable?

On December 16, in Shiyan, Hubei, a woman in Shiyan recorded her husband’s fever after it caught the attention of many netizens. In the video, the man was lying on the bed with the quilt covered, his face and forehead were covered with sweat, and he kept steaming .

According to the woman, her husband had a fever of over 40 degrees and was in this state after taking antipyretics. Now the temperature is slowly dropping. Netizens who have had infection experience said, “It will be better after sweating.”

After seeing this scene, some netizens expressed that they should quickly cool down physically and put a cold towel on their foreheads, but some netizens said that because your home does not have heating, that is hot air.

“Covering the quilt to sweat is suitable for wind-cold and cold, that is, the body is afraid of the cold and does not sweat. At this time, you can cover it properly and you will sweat. The sweat will bring out a lot of heat and have a certain cooling effect.

However, you must not cover too much blindly, especially when the body temperature is extremely high, such as above 39.5°C. At this time, heat dissipation is needed. If you cover it with a thick quilt, it will affect the heat dissipation and make the body temperature higher, but it will not reach it. Antipyretic effect.