Photos: Egon Erkmann

On Midsummer’s Eve in Vorms, the maypole, a symbol of budding life and the expectation of a fruitful summer, was preserved, which is the central tradition of Midsummer’s Day in Sweden. The custom, which started with the Germans, was also once common in Western Estonia and the islands.

