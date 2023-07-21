A MEASURE THAT SHOULD BE APPLIED THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY « cde News

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Locals, by Special Envoy) Perhaps some of our readers who are fond of bicycles will find this wrong or in bad taste, but the reality is that disturbances to public peace, noise pollution, and peace of mind in traffic are real and it is necessary to control them. This is how this measure of the Municipality of Santa Rosa del Aguaray was born, which from our midst we applaud standing, and it is the prohibition of installation, use and manufacture of snorers. Simply and simply because this is annoying and in many ways detrimental to all living beings in the universe, not even animals are spared here, and it is that story of explosive snorers that thunder in the streets in the middle of heavy traffic or in deserted streets at dawn during clandestine races is simply unbearable. It disturbs the mind and tranquility of any living being. It scares, hinders, and many even produces tachycardia.

What would be the purpose of applying this to your means of transport? We are not wild animals that need to attract the attention of the male or the female in order to mate and preserve the species, nor is our motorcycle purer because it is more scandalous. It only shows our unconsciousness, lack of empathy and internal mental noise that the person who enjoys blowing up his motorcycle on public roads has.

Unfortunately, the Municipality of Santa Rosa del Aguaray had to take this measure due to the lack of consideration and awareness of a few towards the other inhabitants of the entire universe. For this reason, from now on it is totally prohibited, by municipal ordinance, the installation, use and manufacture of snorers specifically for motorcycles.

Only in the month of July, more than 40 motorcycles with snorers were stopped, they were stripped of this device and they will be destroyed.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

