A meeting between the National Union of Frameworks and Users of the Moroccan Office of Copyright and Related Rights with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication

A meeting between the National Union of Frameworks and Users of the Moroccan Office of Copyright and Related Rights with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication

During this meeting, the most important aspects and issues of concern to the office staff were discussed, whether what was achieved or what is aspired to in the future, as the Minister expressed his openness and welcome to all relevant ideas and suggestions, and his constant keenness to make the doors of dialogue and communication open and regular.

The meeting was also an occasion in which the progress and development that had been achieved in terms of the performance of the Moroccan Office for Copyright and Related Rights and the improvement of its services to raise revenues were discussed. The working class in the office has been doing it, and is doing its best to achieve better results so that the office’s performance is at the level of aspirations of creators, authors and artists.

The Syndicate Office of the frameworks and users of the Moroccan Office for Copyright and Related Rights noted the positive atmosphere, the spirit of responsibility and cooperation in which the meeting took place, and highly appreciated the participatory approach adopted by the Minister in dealing with all issues and files related to the sector or the demands of the office workers.

