A meeting has been called yesterday for the appointment of caretaker prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif

A meeting has been called yesterday for the appointment of caretaker prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif

Web Desk: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he did not know why he was in a hurry about the President writing a letter in the meeting of the coalition parties. He said that August 12 is tomorrow, it is eight days for the appointment of caretaker prime minister in the constitution. If the decision is not made within three days, then the decision will be taken by the parliamentary committee and if the parliamentary committee is not successful, then according to the constitution, the Election Commission will look into the matter.

