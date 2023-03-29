ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting of the Cabinet will be held tomorrow in which other issues will be considered besides outsourcing domestic airports.

According to the details, in the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports will be considered.

In the meeting, the implementation of the agreement between the government and the Karachi Electric Supply Company (K Electric) will also be considered, while there is also a possibility of approving a technical supplementary grant of 6 billion 68 crore rupees for the Ministry of Housing.

Sources say that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting is also expected to approve the appointment of the International Finance Corporation as a transaction advisor.